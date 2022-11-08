Coco Gauff has her sights set on an uplifting end to the season as the teenage star prepares to lead the US challenge at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals this week.

Billed as the world cup of women’s tennis, the tournament starts on Tuesday in Glasgow and runs until November 13.

Formerly known as the Fed Cup, the 12-team finals comprise four groups of three countries, with each winner advancing to the semi-finals. Each group tie at the Emirates Arena consists of two singles matches and one doubles.

World number four Gauff will drive the US bid, alongside world number three Jessica Pegula, in a tournament that comes at the perfect time for the youngster.

The 18-year-old reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open this year, continuing a remarkable rise that started in 2019 when she burst onto the scene with a run to the Wimbledon fourth round aged just 15.

Gauff, beaten by Iga Swiatek in the Roland Garros final, this year became the youngest player to qualify for the WTA Finals in singles since Maria Sharapova in 2005.

But she suffered a rare dip when she lost all six of her singles and doubles matches in Texas, leaving her grateful to have a chance to finish the year on a high in Glasgow.

