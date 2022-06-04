Coco Gauff says she has “nothing to lose” in Saturday’s French Open final against world number one Iga Swiatek, with her opponent on a 34-match winning streak and looking for a second Roland Garros title.

Teenage star Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 18 years ago and only graduated from high school while in Paris.

The 18-year-old has yet to drop a set in the tournament and showed few signs of nerves in her first major semi-final with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Martina Trevisan.

But she is the underdog against Poland’s Swiatek, who will equal Venus Williams’ record for the longest women’s unbeaten run in the 21st century if she lifts the trophy.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta