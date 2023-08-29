American teenager Coco Gauff slammed US Open officiating after battling to a stormy first round victory over German veteran Laura Siegemund on Monday.

The 19-year-old American sixth seed — tipped by many as one of the favourites for the this year’s title —was forced to dig deep before winning 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in 2hr 50min on the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

But an ill-tempered clash was marked by angry confrontations by both players with chair umpire Marijana Veljovic.

Gauff remonstrated with Veljovic at length during the third set, accusing the Serbian official of failing to properly enforce time violation rules against Siegemund.

