Top-seed Coco Gauff admitted there were “things to improve” as she overcame a mid-match wobble to beat fellow American Claire Liu in straight-sets in the first round of the Auckland Classic on Tuesday. 

US Open champion Gauff prevailed 6-4, 6-2 in her first match of the season, while second-seed Elina Svitolina was also made to struggle before outlasting Caroline Wozniacki 6-4, 6-3 in a battle of the comeback mums.

World number three Gauff raced to a 4-0 lead over Liu, ranked 92 places lower, before the fluidity slipped from her game. 

She double-faulted twice to drop her serve and the gap narrowed to 5-4 when Liu broke again.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

