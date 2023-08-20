Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova scored upset wins on Saturday to line up Cincinnati WTA title clash in the first Masters-level final for both.

Gauff toppled world number one Iga Swiatek 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4, while Muchova stunned reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-2.

The 19-year-old Gauff, ranked seventh in the world, snapped a career-long jinx against Swiatek, taking her first victory after seven losses to the Polish powerhouse in just under three hours after four match points.

“I knew playing her was going to be tough,” Gauff said. “I really took my opportunities when I got them and I really just fought every point.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com