While we all associate December with the festive season, many businesses also consider this period as the budgeting season. It is that time of the year when companies immerse themselves in their annual planning, questioning how the year ahead is likely to unfold, while gauging business prospects, as they draw out their strategies and formulate their projections.

Shortly after the start of the year, as the build-up to the European Parliament elections approaches, we all need to brace ourselves for elevated political campaigning, which will inevitably include doses of populist rhetoric. Distractions apart, companies will need to remain focused on the real issues that matter and impact their decision-making and ultimately their performance.

As the recent past has amply taught us, building agility and resilience have become compulsory components within any company survival kit. More so, as each budgeting season will present no shortage of challenges likely to be encountered. There will also be opportunities that can potentially propel business forward, with issues relating to profitability and people most likely to stand out.

Even if rising costs are already forcing companies to reassess their pricing strategies and ultimately impacting their levels of profitability, the situation remains conditioned by margin compression, along with the sensitivities triggered by an ongoing cost-of-living squeeze.

With this scenario likely to persist, companies will be compelled to dig deeper into driving stronger efficiency levels aimed at containing rising costs and mitigating any price increases to avoid eroding their competitiveness.

The situation with respect to people is more challenging, especially the consequence of a structurally tight labour market, along with the ongoing talent shortages, and subsequent recruiting and retention headaches.

The evident shift, yet lack of clarity, by the authorities where it comes to policies and related developments regarding the engagement of TCNs is proving to be disruptive and creating a degree of uncertainty

Beyond elevated cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) considerations, concerns are more prevalent. Some companies are engaging in salary bidding wars, thereby potentially entertaining unsustainable wage growth. As delicate as this certainly is, finding the right balance between offering attractive, yet affordable salaries and related working conditions is of critical importance.

Employment remains a key challenge among many companies, and the now widespread dependency on foreign workers has rendered the situation more complex.

The evident shift, yet lack of clarity by the authorities where it comes to policies and related developments regarding the engagement of third-country nationals (TCNs) is proving to be disruptive and creating a degree of uncertainty.

Improvements relating to consistency in policy direction, coordination in implementation and communication to avoid misinterpretation are all badly needed.

Beyond these considerations, the potential challenges ahead remain multi-faceted. They start from potentially varying economic cycles, sticky inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainties and conflicts, to risks of cyberattacks along with technological disruption, climate change and related environmental events.

Companies also need to be better placed to tackle the challenging structural changes, spearheaded by competitive dynamics, rising production costs, gearing levels along with the cost of finance, sourcing and supply chain diversification, accelerated digital transformation, regulatory changes, and more onerous compliance obligations. The same goes with respect to changes in working methods, along with any responsive overall operational restructuring.

Customer demand is also giving rise to some challenges. Customer preferences and behaviour, along with the market landscape, are rapidly changing and companies need to stay ahead of these changes by continually innovating and adapting their products and services to stay attuned.

Establishing competitive advantage through a technology-centric set-up is undoubtedly non-negotiable, and certainly cannot be considered optional. There is need to gauge how emerging technologies such as AI and automation have the potential to streamline processes and optimise productivity.

Furthermore, as we push towards more of a data economy, we need to recognise that data, notably AI-driven analytics, is an increasingly valuable business asset.

Even if companies are becoming increasingly wary of the need for broader responsibilities, particularly in terms of their operational impact on the environment, they also need to recognise that lasting sustainability is best achieved provided it does not unduly compromise their competitiveness. Conversely, even though green solutions may sometimes seem costly, they can also lead to value-added growth by setting a stronger corporate reputation, apart from some consequential social and financial benefits. This change in mindset is slowly but steadily gaining traction.

In consideration of the much broader corporate obligations, there is also a growing need for companies to recognise and adopt more value driving ESG policies and practices. Beyond the reporting obligations, one needs to primarily keep focus on the substance of what ESG is intended to deliver as this is sometimes being lost in translation.

Despite all these complexities, companies need to identify and address all the challenges proactively, with business planning remaining the driving force, encompassing an adaptable, creative, and customer-focused business strategy. Consolidation of the bigger picture is essential in setting the direction, along with any operational changes and investment plans to attain the corporate goals.

Against this challenging backdrop of mixed prospects, and potentially destabilising changes if left unaddressed, companies will be increasingly obliged to reset their business models to elevate their capabilities and competitive advantage. This is fundamental not only for companies to ride on new opportunities and shield off threatening uncertainties throughout the year ahead, but also in setting a road map for their future-readiness.

Norman Aquilina is group chief executive of Simonds Farsons Cisk.