The 14th edition of Gaulitana – a festival of music – is being brought to an end with a series of public events in Gozo. GauLive is being held between September 10 and October 9.

The opening concert will be held at the Gozo Ministry’s courtyard on Friday. Entitled Nostalġija, the concert will feature Maltese compositions ingrained in local traditions, with choral and vocal numbers alternating with instrumental ones.

Taking part will be the Gaulitanus choir, soprano soloists Anna Bonello, Patricia Buttigieg, Stephanie Portelli, and Annabelle Zammit, violinist Pierre Louis Attard and pianist Milica Lawrence.

The concert starts at 8pm. The limited free seating, is strictly by reservation on bookings.gaulitana@gmail.com.