The 14th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, which had to be postponed in view of the health restrictions which came into effect in March, has now been rescheduled.

While retaining its intended hybrid mode, the festival has now been reframed in three phases, with the first phase kicking off this month.

Virtually a Cappella, a series of four short recitals by four local solo instrumentalists recorded in some of Gozo’s enchanting small sacred spaces, will be streamed on four consecutive Wednesdays at 7pm, starting from May 19.

Festival reframed in three phases

The festival’s second virtual project is an all-Verdi project, being held in lieu of the annual operatic production. This four-episode series, which will be launched in the coming months, presents operatic scenes from four principal Verdi operas, featuring Malta-based singers as well as a top international one, together with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra.

The festival should eventually be rounded up by a number of varied live public events in Gozo. The festival’s team is looking forward to recoup as many of the originally-scheduled live events later in the year, as dictated by the circumstances.

The annual festival, artistically directed by Colin Attard and organised by the Gaulitanus Choir, is an awardee of the prestigious EFFE label of the European Festivals Association and principally supported by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme of Arts Council Malta and the Ministry for Gozo.