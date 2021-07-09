The rescheduled hybrid 14th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music continues this month and in August with the second of its virtual series, Viva Verdi!

This audiovisual project, held in lieu of the festival’s usual operatic production, presents operatic scenes from four of the best-loved operas by Giuseppe Verdi, namely La Traviata, Rigoletto, Otello and La Forza del Destino.

However, rather than conventionally staged in a theatre, the scenes are filmed in various venues in Gozo, hence giving the project a more cinematic dimension. Locations vary from indoor ones at Heritage Malta’s museums at the Ċittadella, Ta’ Ċenċ Hotel’s historic Palazzo Palina and the Aurora Theatre’s distinctive VIP hall, to outdoor ones at Victoria’s old Capuchins Convent and the Lunzjata Valley.

Gillian Zammit in La Traviata. Photo: Elizabeth Bugeja

Denise Mulholland was entrusted with the direction and Matthew Muscat Drago with the filming, while Andrew Borg Wirth was in charge of sets and Luke Azzopardi designed the costumes.

The exhaustive shooting sessions followed an intensive week of rehearsing and recording with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra – with whose full collaboration the project is being held – led by Marcelline Agius and conducted by the Gaulitana’s own artistic director, Colin Attard.

The project shines the spotlight on some very well-known Malta-based artists. Sopranos Gillian Zammit and Andriana Yordanova appear in La Traviata and La Forza del Destino respectively, whereas soprano Nicola Said and tenor Luis Aguilar team up with actor Rob Ricards for Rigoletto. The only exception was guest top Italian soprano Monica Zanettin who stars in Otello – a role she was due to interpret in the festival’s cancelled operatic production last year – assisted by mezzo-soprano Joanna Pullicino.

The series will be streamed for free on the Gaulitana: A Festival of Music Facebook page and YouTube channel on four consecutive Wednesdays between July 14 and August at 8.30pm.

Viva Verdi! will remain available on the festival’s digital platforms.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, an annual festival organised by the Gaulitanus Choir and an awardee of the European Festivals Association’s EFFE label, is principally supported by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme of Arts Council Malta and the Ministry for Gozo. For more information, visit http://gaulitanus.com/gaulitana-festival/.