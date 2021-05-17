The rescheduled hybrid 14th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music kicks off on Wednesday (May 19) with the first of the festival’s virtual projects, Virtually a Cappella.

The four-part series will feature short solo unaccompanied recitals by four local instrumentalists recorded in lesser-known charming sacred spaces around Gozo.

Harpist Caroline Calleja will perform at the Santa Luċija church, violinist Pierre Louis Attard at Qala’s Kuncizzjoni church, cellist Simon Abdilla Joslin at Xewkija’s Museum of Sculpture (old church), and saxophonist Philip Attard at Għarb’s Taż-Żejt church.

An added allure is the inclusion of local compositions, including some rarely performed works by Charles Camilleri and Joseph Vella, and others by contemporary composers Christopher Muscat and Pierre Louis Attard.

The series, filmed by CVC Media (Gozo), will be streamed on the festival’s Facebook page and YouTube channel on four consecutive Wednesdays between May 19 and June 9 at 7pm. The series will remain available on the festival’s digital platforms. For more information, visit http://gaulitanus.com/gaulitana-festival/.