The Gaulitanus Choir will be back on stage in Gozo with the 11th edition of A New Year’s Toast – its annual Yuletide major event.

The annual concert was the only choir-organised event that kept going uninterruptedly even during the pandemic.

The concert, which musically opens the new year, is being held, as usual, on today at 7.30pm at the Kempinski Hotel, San Lawrenz. The Gaulitanus Choir and its soloists will be in attendance accompanied by the Gaulitanus String Quartet, led by Pierre Louis Attard, and Milica Lawrence on the piano.

A wide and varied repertoire is being presented under the musical and artistic direction of Colin Attard.

Entrance to A New Year’s Toast, which is being supported by the MGOZ’s Cultural Heritage Directorate, is free and no reservations are required.