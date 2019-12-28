The Gaulitanus Choir’s programme of events for the festive season reaches a climax on New Year’s Day when it will once again usher in the New Year with the eighth edition of A New Year’s Toast at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz at 7.30pm.

Festive season numbers will alternate with some a cappella ones, whereas some exciting Verdi operatic choruses will be juxtaposed with excerpts reminiscing the choir’s three concert tours in the past year.

Charming numbers by Welsh composer Ivor Novello will complement the programme.

Entrance is free but on a first-come, first-served basis.

A New Year’s Toast rounds up the choir’s first phase of its 2019-2020 season, while also being the first event celebrating the choir’s 30th anniversary.

The Gaulitanus Choir and its soloists, under the artistic and musical direction of Colin Attard, will also perform in a concert at the Xagħra Basilica today at 7.30pm. Organised by the Xagħra local council, the choir will present a different repertoire.

More information may be obtained by sending an e-mail to gaulitanus@gmail.com or by calling 7703 8971.

www.gaulitanus.com