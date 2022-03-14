The GauLive series, part of the 15th edition of Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, enters its third week of events.

Tomorrow, Italian pianist Silvia Belfiore will interpret composer Federico Gozzelino’s work for piano solo, Per Musicam ad Divinum at the Kempinski Hotel in San Lawrenz. The piece’s seven movements are inspired by the Gospels, and the relative excerpts will be narrated by Manuel Cauchi and Joanna Pullicino.

The festival then moves to the Xagħra basilica on Friday, where the Armed Forces of Malta Band, under the direction of Captain Jonathan Borg, will present A Military Band in a Basilica. The programme consists of a very varied repertoire, including some sacred overtones. Works by Buxtehude, Gounod and Beethoven will alternate with more contemporary ones by Hanson, Ticheli, de Haan and Stevens.

Maltese compositions by Freddie Mizzi, Peter Cini and Carmel Callus will also be performed.

The week’s events come to an end on Saturday, again at the Kempinski Hotel San Lawrenz, with the recital titled Dialoghi, featuring Gozitan young violinist Pierre Louis Attard and Serbian-born pianist Milica Lawrence. The duo, who very often appear in tandem, will perform a number of major works, including a sonata by Beethoven, a suite by Swiss-Jewish composer Ernest Bloch and a showpiece by American violin virtuoso and composer Fritz Kreisler.

Entrance to the concerts, all starting at 7.30pm, are being held in compliance with health regulations. They are free but reservations are required on bookings.gaulitana@gmail.com.

Gaulitana: A Festival of Music, organised by the Gaulitanus Choir and artistically directed by Colin Attard, is an awardee of the prestigious EFFE label of the European Festivals Associations and is principally supported by the ICOG scheme of Arts Council Malta and the Ministry for Gozo. For more information, visit www.gaulitanus.com or https://www.facebook.com/gaulitana.