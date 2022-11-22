Gavi has only just turned 18, but his journey from the dusty playing fields of Andalusia to Barcelona star and now the World Cup bears all the hallmarks of a potential great.

“He still thinks he’s in the schoolyard,” joked his father Pablo Paez when asked about the irresistible rise of a boy playing with his laces undone and tongue pressed firmly inside his cheek.

A combative, urgent presence on the pitch, Gavi snaps into challenges with the work-rate of a midfield hatchet-man, but on the ball offers the creativity the world demands from a Barcelona playmaker.

