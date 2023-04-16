Xavi Hernandez believes young Barcelona midfielder Gavi would be happiest staying at the club, amid speculation he could leave in the summer, the Catalan coach said Saturday.

Gavi signed a contract renewal with Barcelona until 2026 in September but because of the club’s financial difficulties, they have not been able to register it with La Liga.

That means Gavi remains on his previous deal, which is set to expire in June, allowing him to sign for free for any other side.

Chelsea and Bayern Munich have been linked to Gavi in recent weeks, but Xavi said the 18-year-old should stay at Barcelona.

