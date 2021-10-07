Luis Enrique said that Gavi is Spain’s “future and present” after the Barcelona midfielder became the national team’s youngest ever player in Wednesday’s Nations League win over Italy.

At 17 years and 62 days old, Gavi broke an 85-year-old record when he to took the San Siro field for the 2-1 victory which put Spain in Sunday’s final and ended the Azzurri’s world record 37-match unbeaten run.

He showed composure alongside Barca teammate Sergio Busquets and Luis Enrique is convinced not only that he has a long future with La Roja, but that he can slot in right now.

“He’s a player who can play between the lines, doesn’t lose ball, has good technique, and is physical,” Luis Enrique told reporters.

