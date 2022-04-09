STA LUCIA 2

Valpoort 54, 56

SIRENS 2

Gavrila 41, 75

Sta Lucia

J. Haber-6.5, A. Prates-6, J. Pisani-6, N. Pulis-6, G. Conti-5.5 (58 K. Xuereb), V. Plut-6.5, M. Valpoort-7 (89 J. Tanti), V. Prestes Filho-6, J. Zerafa-6, L. McKay-6 (85 Alan), L. Soares Fonseca-6.5.

SIRENS

J. Debono-6, H. Motta-6, C. Borg-5 (71 D. Jackson), B. Gavrila-7, A. Effiong-6, A. Borg-6, J. Walker-5.5, C. Zammit Lonardelli-6, A. Cini-5, C. Riascos-6, V. Vieira-6.5.

Referee Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards Prates, Pulis, McKay.

BOV Player of the match M. Valpoort (Sta Lucia).

Sta Lucia and Sirens shared four goals in a hard-fought encounter at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

Sta Lucia wil surely feel disappointed to have only taken a point from a match they seemed to have taken charge when Dutch forward Meghon Valpoort scored a quick-fire double early in the second half to cancel Bogdan Gavrila’s first-half opener.

But Sirens showed remarkable spirit to pull themselves back into the match with their Romanian winger Gavrila grabbing the all-important equaliser that handed his team a precious point that moved Sirens on the 28-point mark while Sta Lucia remained two points adrift.

The match was off to quiet start with both sides looking short of any sort of flair.

