Gay Australian footballer Josh Cavallo vowed Sunday that “hate will never win” after being subjected to homophobic abuse from fans during a weekend game.

The 22-year-old, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia’s A-League, came out in October as the only known gay men’s footballer playing in a top-flight league.

His decision to go public won plaudits throughout the footballing world and beyond, including from major clubs such as Liverpool, Barcelona, AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.