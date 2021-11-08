Australian footballer Josh Cavallo, who came out as gay last month, has revealed he would be scared to play at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar because of the country’s criminalisation of homosexuality.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Adelaide United in Australia’s A-League, is the only known gay footballer playing in a top-flight men’s league.

His announcement last month won plaudits from around the world, including from legendary Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

