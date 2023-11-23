A ceasefire of Gaza, as well as a hostage release is to start on Friday, according to Qatar, which has been mediating between Israel and Hamas.

The temporary ceasefire in Gaza will start on Friday morning with the first group of hostages released in the afternoon.

The pause was initially due to start earlier. In its first phase, Hamas will release 50 hostages from Gaza and Israel will free 150 Palestinian detainees.

It is also intended to provide aid to Gaza's 2.4 million residents struggling to survive with shortages of food, water and fuel.

Instead of a pause, fighting continued on Thursday. Explosions were heard on an AFPTV livecam followed by heavy grey clouds rolling over the territory's north, much of which has been reduced to rubble.

More to follow