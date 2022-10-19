The Gozo Business Chamber (GBC), in collaboration with the Gozo Diocese, the Foundation Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice and Bank of Valletta will be organising the second conference on ‘Ethics in Business’ tomorrow, at 4pm.

The conference will take place at the Sacred Heart major seminary in Victoria.

The theme of the conference is ‘Development and self-interest’.

The conference will discuss the main motivating factors that should underline development, focusing on the environment, and providing a forum for discussion on the question of development both at a local, national and international level.

The main speaker will be architect Daniel Darmanin, who is the president of the Diocesan Commission of Justice and Peace and local coordinator for the Foundation Centesimus Annus Pro Pontifice.

Other speakers will include Bank of Valletta chairperson Gordon Cordina, Anthony Zammit, member on the Interdiocesan Environment Commission, and Malta’s ambassador for climate action Simone Borg.

The conference will also be addressed by Joseph Borg and Daniel Borg, president and CEO of the Gozo Business Chamber, respectively and Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma.