The Gozo Business Chamber held its annual general meeting at the Queen Mary University of London Malta Campus in Victoria.

The chamber’s chief executive officer Daniel Borg outlined the importance of Gozitan stakeholders having a common vision for the island, while Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri highlighted the government’s priorities, including projects and initiatives that need to be undertaken.

Gozo Business Chamber president Joseph Borg reiterated the importance of the sea tunnel project between the two islands, and the new challenges facing business in Gozo.

Presentations were delivered by Michelle Lockwood, Queen Mary University of London (Malta) business development manager and Gianni Chianetta from the Greening the Islands Foundation.

During the meeting, 11 members were elected to the chamber’s council.