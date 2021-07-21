Don’t miss your chance to experience what it is like to study at one of Europe’s leading business schools focused on innovative education and technology.

A fully accredited private educational institution, GBSB Global Business School has expanded its offerings in Spain to the beautiful island of Malta. Offering business degrees entirely in English, GBSB Global is committed to its international student body, preparing them to meet the professional demands of highly dynamic markets worldwide. Boasting a strong focus on innovation and technology, both the online and on-campus programmes offer students a complete, digitalised academic experience. GBSB Global’s new Malta campus offers a comprehensive learning environment that equips students with various digital tools that stimulate lifelong learning and develop fundamental business competencies.

The school’s first-in-class digital standing is reflected by the partnership with Microsoft. Honoured to be one of the first business schools in Europe to get recognised as a Microsoft Showcase School, GBSB Global belongs to an elite international community of education institutions invested in transforming the digital space, elevating the quality and modern application of offered education. Reflecting the strength and quality of its teaching, GBSB Global is continuously recognised by various international accreditation bodies including ACBSP, ASIC, ECBE, MFHEA and ATHE, and is ranked highly by QS World University Rankings, CEO Magazine, Newsweek, among many others.

The small-group classes limit participation to a maximum of 15 students, supplying individuals with a safe and intimate learning environment during the current uncertain times, where they can foster independent relationships with a diverse body of peers representing more than one hundred nationalities. Our international faculty brings a wealth of industrial and academic experience into the classroom. Not only do they boast an extensive globally connected network of professional contacts, but they are executives, entrepreneurs, and business owners that provide students with relevant and practical insights into business and other fields of study, guiding students to best navigate the challenges they may face today.

Interested in studying at one of the top business schools in Europe? Offering an array of innovative programmes, from Fashion and Sports Management, to FinTech, Digital Business and Entrepreneurship, GBSB Global’s curriculum is geared at developing all the necessary proficiencies to get you into a high-demand career field, as you build a global professional network and gain international work experience.

Career prospects? Join Malta’s budding tech start-ups or major international companies across leading industries including gaming, finance, and digital technologies, and recover up to 70% of the costs incurred during your Bachelor studies with a Get Qualified Scheme by the Ministry for Education and Employment (MEDE) of Malta.

Find the right fit. Take advantage of GBSB Global’s Free Trial Week focused on assisting scholars nearing school completion become familiar with possible academic offerings. Become a one-week Bachelor student completely free of charge to see if you want to continue on with the degree program full-time on our new campus in Birkirkara, Malta from October 2021. For your convenience and safety, the Trial Week will be conducted fully online.

Course Topics: Digital Strategies and Marketing and Digital Business Models

Course timing: 10:00 -13:30

Upon completion of this course (12 hours) you will receive:

Certificate of course completion

Special rate on tuition for Maltese residents

Residential Week in Barcelona

Learn more about this special offer today. Your education is the first step on the road to a thriving future. Make sure you are heading in the right direction with GBSB Global – don’t wait to lead the change!