GBSB Global is a new international business school in Malta. It is a State-recognised institution providing advanced higher education, focused on reshaping the way modern business is taught.

With multiple campuses in Birkirkara, Spain and online, GBSB Global is State-accredited by MFHEA and several international certification bodies, including ASIC, ECBE, ACBSP. We are a Five Stars Business School for Inclusiveness, Academic Development, Online Learning and Teaching & Employability.

Are you looking to attract top talent?

At GSBS Global, students learn to work in diverse local and international teams, honing soft skills that are necessary to foster change and lead by example on a global scale. These are the leaders of tomorrow, equipped with innovation, creativity and business smarts that can translate to any industry. Some of our popular courses include digital marketing, digital business, entrepreneurship, finance and fin-tech, fashion, sports and other management specialisations at Bachelor and Master levels.

What sets us apart?

Our students graduate with up-to-date theoretical knowledge and real-world practical experience that serves as a stepping stone to a successful career. GBSB Global graduates have the marketability and know-how to stand out from the competition. The outcome: students are equipped with essential tools and technologies to be effective in the highly transformative world of tomorrow.

Are you looking to scale up with Executive Training?

Offering executive and customised training for established professionals, GBSB Global is the best institution to assist companies, local HR firms and business professionals in accelerating a future-first mentality.

Looking for new and innovative ideas to tackle business challenges?

G-Accelerator’s Open Innovation Challenges is a new initiative on behalf of GBSB Global’s Entrepreneurship Centre, allowing students and external entrepreneurial minds to participate in open experimental projects. These are administered and led by large corporations calling for creative, innovative solutions to modern problems, in alignment with G-Accelerator’s main goals.

How can we help?

Our Careers, Alumni and Entrepreneurship Centre (CAEC) will help you identify talent, support your processes, coordinate job postings, invite you to various career events and help you embrace innovation through our open innovation processes.

Let’s talk global education.

Contact us at career.services@global-business-school.org.