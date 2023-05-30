The gross domestic product (GDP) for the first quarter of 2023 amounted to €4.3 billion, an increase of €358.8 million (9.1%), when compared to the same quarter in 2022, according to provisional estimates released by the National Statistics Office.

The office said that the indications are that in volume terms, GDP rose by 3.1%.

The GDP deflator went up by 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

This represents a decrease of 0.3 percentage points in comparison to the year-on-year rate recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Final domestic demand contributed negatively to GDP growth (2.2 percentage points) due to negative growth in gross fixed capital formation.

Conversely, foreign trade contributed positively to GDP growth (5.4 percentage points) attributable to a lower drop in exports of goods and services compared to imports of goods and services.