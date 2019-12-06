The gross domestic product (GDP) rose by €181.1 million (5.5%) in the third quarter when compared to the same period last year and amounted to €3,454.6 million, according to provisional estimates released by the National Statistics Office.

The NSO said that, in volume terms, GDP went up by 3.4%.

During the same period, gross value added increased by €201.1 million over the same period a year ago. Total final consumption expenditure increased by 4.6% in nominal terms and 2.5% in volume terms. Gross fixed capital formation increased by 3.8% in nominal terms and 0.2% in volume terms.

Exports of goods and services increased by 4.8% in nominal terms and by 3.6% in volume terms.

Imports of goods and services increased by 2.3% in nominal terms and by 1% in volume terms