March 3 - red-letter day for the Formula 1 season - is still a long way off. But it's Formula 1 we're talking about - with cars covering plenty of ground in the blink of an eye and powering to the finish line at over 300km/h. So before you know it, we'll be sitting down to watch the first race of the season, in Bahrain.

And in the meantime, there's plenty of excitement as cars unveil their liveries and the challengers that will take on 24 races and six sprints in 2023. 

Check out the confirmed 2023 launch dates in this all-in-one table:

TEAM DATE LOCATION
Haas January 31 Online
Red Bull February 3 New York
Williams February 6 Online
Alfa Romeo February 7 Zurich
AlphaTauri February 11 New York
Aston Martin February 13 Silverstone
McLaren February 13 McLaren Technology Centre
Ferrari February 14 Maranello
Mercedes February 15 Silverstone
Alpine February 16 London

