March 3 - red-letter day for the Formula 1 season - is still a long way off. But it's Formula 1 we're talking about - with cars covering plenty of ground in the blink of an eye and powering to the finish line at over 300km/h. So before you know it, we'll be sitting down to watch the first race of the season, in Bahrain.
And in the meantime, there's plenty of excitement as cars unveil their liveries and the challengers that will take on 24 races and six sprints in 2023.
Check out the confirmed 2023 launch dates in this all-in-one table:
|TEAM
|DATE
|LOCATION
|Haas
|January 31
|Online
|Red Bull
|February 3
|New York
|Williams
|February 6
|Online
|Alfa Romeo
|February 7
|Zurich
|AlphaTauri
|February 11
|New York
|Aston Martin
|February 13
|Silverstone
|McLaren
|February 13
|McLaren Technology Centre
|Ferrari
|February 14
|Maranello
|Mercedes
|February 15
|Silverstone
|Alpine
|February 16
|London
