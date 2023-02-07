March 3 - red-letter day for the Formula 1 season - is still a long way off. But it's Formula 1 we're talking about - with cars covering plenty of ground in the blink of an eye and powering to the finish line at over 300km/h. So before you know it, we'll be sitting down to watch the first race of the season, in Bahrain.

And in the meantime, there's plenty of excitement as cars unveil their liveries and the challengers that will take on 24 races and six sprints in 2023.

Check out the confirmed 2023 launch dates in this all-in-one table:

TEAM DATE LOCATION Haas January 31 Online Red Bull February 3 New York Williams February 6 Online Alfa Romeo February 7 Zurich AlphaTauri February 11 New York Aston Martin February 13 Silverstone McLaren February 13 McLaren Technology Centre Ferrari February 14 Maranello Mercedes February 15 Silverstone Alpine February 16 London

