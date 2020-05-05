Maybe the peak times of COVID-19 are over, or maybe not. But for certain, governments are struggling to cope with the economic repercussions caused by the lockdown. Europe, especially Italy and Spain, are also now looking to ease lockdowns and curfews in the coming days as death rates continue to decline.

This has been a horrendous nightmare for the world and the global village was found clueless about where to move forward. With strong criticisms laid on governments and international organisations, some guaranteed loan providers have been criticised also as no one seemed to come to the rescue of the plight of the local businesses.

In the US, even though New York City has been the worst-hit areas by COVID-19, residents still have managed to come strongly against lockdown measures. Similarly, in South Asian countries, authorities have been finding it extremely difficult to keep people inside their homes after the first two months.

The continuous pressure build-up – together with the improving situation – is now leading to the easing of curfews and lockdowns, with social distancing measures still in place. To some extent, this will lift economic activities – although people are still concerned as to what new kind of socially-distanced they will have to get used to, once this is over.

As we all eagerly await to get a taste of the outside world, we will still have to adopt a new kind of lifestyle. Some local governments have made the wearing of face masks mandatory – so you can expect more local and national governments to follow suit. So, do try and get used to wearing face masks as much as possible while staying at home.

Also, hugs, kisses and handshakes will have to be avoided. Heads of state will probably meet over video – and when in person, they will not shake hands to give a public example.

A major shift has also taken place is job orientation. Some businesses might have found that remote technological solutions suit their models – so they might adopt them for the foreseeable future. Jobs will also become more technology-centric and will lead to the elimination of millions of jobs that can be simply done by the adoption of any technological product or software.

Millions worldwide have lost their job. Things aren’t going to get better overnight so people must prepare themselves for a few more months of hardship. The economic recession has much larger impacts that a 2009 economic recession so getting back to same income levels will not be an easy task to accomplish.

The best thing we can do is eliminate unnecessary expenses and try to live on a lower budget. All this has become a stark reality and we need to mend our ways in order to adapt and survive in this new ecosystem.

There is a silver lining – because when people eventually start going out, they will be able to enjoy a cleaner environment. Pollution levels have fallen drastically and this has been a real blessing in disguise – and that will persist until, of course, human greed gets rolling once again.