The 2021-22 local basketball season will set off this weekend with a mixture of fixtures from various categories.

The senior men category will begin with the MBA Shield competition which will run throughout October and which will then be followed by the BOV League commencing at the end of next month.

Six teams will be vying for the main honours this season and most of these clubs are practically all geared up and raring to go for the first tip off of the season.

Athleta will be fielding new imports this season as they set off again under the guidance of their coach Peter Farrugia.

“We almost have the same team as last year with the exception of the two import players. We will seek to give more game experience to our home-grown players and our main target is to make it to the play offs.”

