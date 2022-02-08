Germany stepped up their dominance of the Beijing luge track Tuesday as Natalie Geisenberger won her third straight Winter Games gold in the women’s singles to claim a record-equalling sixth Olympic medal.

Having been crowned European champion in Saint Moritz last month, Geisenberger defended her Olympic title 18 months after giving birth to her son Leo.

“It was always the goal at some point to race for another medal here, but the fact it was enough to race for gold again is crazy,” she said.

“I couldn’t have done it without my family.”

