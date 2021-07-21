A new Porsche-based off-road supercar has been launched, inspired by the German firm’s iconic Dakar rally racers of the past.

It is being built by Marc Philip Gemballa (MPG), a company named after its founder, the 27-year-old son of the late Uwe Gemballa, who founded vehicle tuning company Gemballa, best-known for providing aftermarket parts for Porsches since the 1980s.

The new model being launched by MPG – in no way associated with the original Gemballa company – is called Marsien and has been inspired by the iconic Porsche 959 rally car that won the Paris-Dakar rally in the 1980s.

