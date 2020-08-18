Ġemma and Bank of Valletta are organising a webinar for students in further and higher education to discuss ‘Money Management and Student Loans’ on Wednesday, August 26, from 11am till noon.

David Spiteri Gingell, Ġemma consultant, will provide tips on how students can manage their finances at a time when their spending power might be somewhat limited, while at the same time their expenses might be increasing. Tonio Ellul from BOV will discuss easier access to finance for students who would like to further their studies either in Malta or abroad, focusing on the BOV Studies Plus+. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to the panellists.

The BOV Studies Plus+ offers a solution for those who would like to undertake full-time, part-time or distance learning study courses leading to an MQF level 5, 6, 7 or 8 qualification but require financing. The BOV Studies Plus+ comes with a number of benefits including an attractive interest rate and a maximum loan amount of €100,000. Students or professionals taking up this loan can also opt for a moratorium period of up to five years.

Those interested in the webinar may register on https://www.bov.com/Events/bov-gemma-money-management-webinar.

These webinars are purely for information purposes. Any information during this session is not and should not be construed as an offer or recommendation to sell or solicitation of an offer or recommendation to purchase or subscribe for any product. All loans are subject to normal bank lending criteria and final approval from the bank. The term of the loan must not go beyond retirement age.