The gender corrective mechanism bill, which could boost the number of female MPs, is now a step closer to becoming law.

The bill has been approved at committee stage and must now be cleared at Third Reading stage in parliament.

The proposed law would introduce a gender-balancing mechanism if an under-represented gender obtains less than 40 per cent of seats in parliament, including members elected in causal elections.

In such cases, the number of parliamentarians will be increased by not more than 12 members of the under-represented gender.

The mechanism would only be triggered if two parties are elected to parliament and will remain in force for 20 years.

Malta's parliament is currently heavily skewed towards men, with just seven of parliament's 67 MPs being women.