A gender equality mechanism for parliament should not be restricted to only allow candidates from the two major political parties to be elected to the House, a Nationalist Party MP argued on Tuesday.

“Gender equality should not stop with the election of just two parties to parliament,” Nationalist MP Hermann Schiavone told the House as he proposed an amendment to a Bill moved on Monday.

The Bill will add up to 12 seats to parliament if one of the genders is under-represented after a general election. The additional seats will be filled by candidates from the under-represented gender, raising their representation to 40% of the total membership of the House.

The selected candidates will be those from the under-represented gender who came closest to being elected.

Presented to parliament on Monday, the government proposal will however kick in if only two parties elect members to parliament. Malta's parliament is traditionally a two-party affair, with seats dominated by the Labour and Nationalist parties.

The government has offered no explanation behind the provision, which outraged academic and former MEP candidate Arnold Cassola.

"This is the biggest electoral fraud they have agreed upon: benefiting PN and PL women at the expense of Maltese women," Cassola said earlier on Tuesday.

Schiavone pushes for amendments

Speaking in parliament, PN MP Schiavone said he saw no reason for the clause. Should a third party be elected to parliament, winning five seats, it should be credited one of the additional seats. It this party allied itself with the opposition, this party would take one of the seats given to the opposition, and if it is in coalition with the government, it would take one of the additional seats given to the government.,

The Nationalist MP said he would also be moving an amendment which would require casual elections to be held immediately after the result of the general election is known.

At present, when candidates are elected from two districts, casual elections are held several days later, after the parties decide which district the elected candidate would give up.

Schiavone said that now that Malta has electronic counting votes, the process should be simplified and automated. Rather than the parties choosing which district the successful candidate would give up, the system would automatically assign the candidate the district he was most successful in. He would thus automatically give up his seat in the other district and the casual election would be held automatically.

In a casual election, the ballots given to the successful candidate are re-counted and the candidate who gets most second preferences is elected.

Schiavone said the whole process should be automated, with no need for the Electoral Commission to issue a call for nominations for the casual election.

He explained that holding a casual election early, and then adding the extra votes for the under-represented gender, would mean more MPs, potentially women, would be available when the prime minister decides on the composition of the Cabinet.

Schiavone said he would also move an amendment to clarify how the candidates for the additional seats are ranked. He said they should be ranked by the percentage of the quota they achieved at the last count, and not by the number of votes, since the quota varied from one district to another.

Furthermore, he said, it should be established that since parts of this bill will amend the constitution (with a two-thirds majority required) the law cannot be amended in the future without a two-thirds majority.

Women candidates more successful than men

Earlier, Schiavone also said that rather than doing badly in the polls, women tended to hold back from contesting elections due to other pressures.

He said that women who contested the general election in Malta enjoyed a successful election rate of 27 per cent, slightly better than their male counterparts at 25 per cent.

Charts produced by Herman Schiavone from data on www.maltadata.com.

“It holds then that the problems faced by female politicians are socio-economic and cultural ones, because women still carry a lot of the burden of family care and the women elected to this House have dedicated partners who have to help them,” Schiavone said.

“A lot of the responsibility of raising children still, unfortunately, falls to women, so this is why female candidature remains low.”