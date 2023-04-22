Throughout my life, I have witnessed considerable advancements in the acceptance of LGBT individuals. Marriage equality has been legalised in numerous countries, anti-discrimination laws have been reinforced and representation in media and politics has grown.

While these advancements merit celebration, I have recently discovered that the underlying message of LGBT movements has evolved in a manner that renders it unrecognisable to me due to an overcorrection of sorts. It is essential to acknowledge and recognise the potential hazards of overcorrection, even as we honour the strides made in the past.

Overcorrection transpires when a historically marginalised or discriminated group is suddenly endowed with excessive power or influence. This can provoke a backlash from those who perceive a threat from the altered power dynamics.

Additionally, overcorrection may create an environment where one group’s rights supersede those of others, fostering further division and inequality.

Promoting gender fluidity, eliminating the role of biology in our understanding of sex and gender and redefining gender to encompass roles, expressions and cultural meanings exemplify such overcorrection.

Humans manifest as two distinct morphs – male and female. Sex is determined by reproductive gametes but other biological differences such as chromosomes, hormones and anatomy exist.

These disparities carry significant implications for health, safety, disease risk and medical treatment. Neglecting the biological reality of sex can have grave consequences.

While numerous intersex conditions exist, many of which may not be visibly apparent and need medical intervention for identification, they still represent a minuscule minority that develops between the two sexes typically produced by nature.

The distinction between male and female is not merely a human construct; it is present across the animal kingdom. This indicates that binary sex is deeply rooted in biology and has been pivotal in the evolution of life on earth.

Recent research has discovered sex differences in brain structure and function that may contribute to observed behavioural and cognitive disparities between the sexes. Primate studies demonstrate gender-specific toy preferences, suggesting that some differences may have evolved before our ancestral species diverged around five to seven million years ago, refuting the notion of a mere social construct.

Transgender individuals feel they inhabit the wrong body. This sense of misalignment implies that our gender is part of our biological makeup, rather than a construct within our minds. If gender were solely a social construct, transgender people would not exist.

The existence of transgender individuals substantiates the biological nature of sex and gender. If gender were purely a social construct, psychological intervention would suffice, negating the necessity for gender reassignment surgery.

Gender non-conformity is a natural aspect of development for many children and does not inherently signify a transgender identity. Research indicates that up to 80 per cent of gender non-conforming children will not identify as transgender in adulthood. For instance, as a child, I once dressed as Mary Poppins for carnival but I am gay, not transgender or fluid.

Nevertheless, some activists advocate for hormone suppression therapy and surgery for young children expressing gender non-conformity. While these interventions may alleviate distress, they also entail considerable risks and long-lasting consequences.

In her book, Irreversible Damage, Abigail Shrier documents the detrimental effects of such practices in the US, particularly among teenage girls who are mistakenly convinced they are transgender.

People accost young teenaged girls, often on social media, and persuade them they might be trans by suggesting their depression or general anxiety might mean they are transgender. The young girls then obtain testosterone shots, which they inject into themselves.

Since testosterone naturally reduces anxiety, the young teenage girls think it is a sign that they really are trans, sending them down a long road of expensive injections and surgeries from which there is no return.

The promise of online fame can also be a big pull, as the number of followers they get on social media increases a great deal when they come out as trans.

In the meantime, they are encouraged to lie to their parents and even see their parents as an enemy, sometimes even by teachers.

The promotion of concepts like gender fluidity may cause young children and teenagers to misconstrue their feelings and experiences and this is understandably a cause for concern for parents.

Since comprehending sex, gender and sexuality is complex, even for adult scientists, let alone children and adolescents, it is prudent to exercise caution when introducing these concepts to such an audience.

The concern here is not the potential alteration of a heterosexual child’s orientation but, rather, the possibility that a young person grappling with their sexuality or identity may misconstrue their emotions, leading to unintended consequences.

In some regions of North America, schools have initiated social transitions and transition plans for children without parental knowledge or consent. Were I a 10-year-old today in Florida, this could have happened to me.

I propose a reemphasis on the foundational principles of LGBTQ+ rights: fostering inclusion, employing evidence-based reasoning and maintaining respect for diverse viewpoints.

It was, after all, our adherence to these core values that initially secured our hard-won rights.

We must remain alert to the possible perils of overcorrection and endeavour to pursue fair and just resolutions for all members of society.

Edward Caruana Galizia is an actor and has a master’s degree in culture, diaspora and ethnicity from Birkbeck University of London.