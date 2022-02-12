One year after Bruce Arians became the oldest head coach to win the Super Bowl at the ripe old age of 68, Sean McVay could become the youngest.

At 36 years and 20 days old, the fresh-faced Los Angeles Rams head coach would beat Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin’s record as the youngest ever coach to raise the Vince Lombardi Trophy if his team emerges victorious on Sunday.

Win or lose, McVay is already part of the youngest head coaching duel ever seen in a Super Bowl.

With Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor still only 38, this weekend’s showpiece marks the first time in history that two coaches under the age of 40 have faced each other.

Remarkably, McVay is already something on an NFL veteran.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta