The war in Ukraine is continuing unabatedly. Every day we hear about new atrocities of seemingly indiscriminate bombing of civilians. But we also see deliberate and targeted attacks on critical civilian infrastructure, such as electricity transmission networks.

Pushed back on the battlefield, the Kremlin has turned its war machine on civilians. To deprive them of the basics: water, electricity and heating. To wear them down. This is inhumane, violates every international and humanitarian law and amounts to war crimes.

As a result of Russia’s unrelenting attacks, more than half of Ukraine’s electricity network has been damaged or destroyed, leaving millions of Ukrainians without electricity. And the strikes keep coming faster than the Ukrainian emergency services manage to restore the power supply.

This is why the European Parliament teamed up with Eurocities – the network of Europe’s more than 200 largest cities – to donate power generators, transformers and spare parts of the electricity networks to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead.

The ‘Generators of Hope’ campaign is a very practical and concrete way to help bring energy and clean water to people under constant barrage. To guarantee everyday services we take for granted.

These generators will help keep essential facilities in the country running, providing energy to hospitals, schools, water supply facilities, relief centres, shelters, phone masts and more.

A generator donated to Ukraine. Photo: European Parliament

I therefore call on all cities, towns and regions across Europe to join the ‘Generators of Hope’ campaign. We are reaching out further through our networks, through all our 705 members of the European Parliament and beyond, to mobilise for Ukraine. Together we can make a real difference.

The idea, as simple as practical, is possible to implement quickly. Generators are scarce on the market and national authorities have already donated what is possible from their stocks. But, in cities, towns and regions across Europe, there is spare capacity and they can participate.

National civil protection authorities collect donations, which will be rapidly transported to one of the three hubs in the EU under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Ukraine can then decide where the equipment is most urgently needed within the country and they will then be taken to their final destination.

Since the announcement, we have already secured generators of various sizes and power from multiple cities, from San Lawrenz in Gozo to Tallin. We are receiving offers of generators from ordinary people who want to contribute. Europeans want to help. This is solidarity in action. This is Europe in action.

We can be proud of the solidarity the EU and its member states have shown with Ukraine on the political, humanitarian, military and financial fronts. This has been demonstrated by granting the EU candidate status to Ukraine and putting in place sanctions against Russia, by supplying aid to Ukraine and receiving millions of Ukrainians fleeing the war, by delivering much needed military equipment and training and with aid packages of €9 billion this year and €18 billion next year.

We have visited Kyiv to show our friendship and commitment to Ukrainian people. Now it is time for practical, tangible support to help Ukraine get through the winter.

In time of crisis, we need hope. We need friends. We need support. In Ukraine, people need electricity, water and heating this winter. We can help. We can contribute. We can do it.

Roberta Metsola is president of the European Parliament.