Swissquote Financial Services (Malta) Ltd has donated €10,000 to the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation.

Andrew Zarb Mizzi, chief executive officer at Swissquote Financial Services (Malta) Ltd, said: “All financial services stakeholders, large and small, ought to consider reaching out to a charitable cause, particularly during this extraordinary and unprecedented time of need. Our community is calling upon us now, more than ever. If each stakeholder contributed in some shape or form, it would collectively make a tremendous difference to the lives of many during this difficult time.”

If each stakeholder contributed... it would collectively make a tremendous difference to the lives of many

The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation provides non-perishable seven-day basic food packs, including cereal, pasta, tinned meat and tinned vegetables.

All clients are referred by social workers or qualified care providers from various organisations such as Appoġġ, Leap, JRS and Djakonija Marsascala to individuals, couples or families who are struggling to find money for food. Due to COVID-19, the foundation had to close its four distribution centres to protect both clients and volunteers and is presently operating from a garage in Qormi, with the food packs being delivered by Bolt and St John’s Rescue Corp.

Board member and volunteer Jane Mizzi said: “Thanks to generous donations from companies like Swissquote, as well as kind individuals, we are able to provide our clients with enough food to be able to feed their families.”

For more information, visit www.foodbanklifeline.com.