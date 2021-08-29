The organisers of the Geneva Motor Show have announced that the event will spawn a separate biennial event in Qatar.

Announced at a press conference held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre, one of Europe’s most famous motor shows is set to move in part to the Middle East thanks to a new deal with Qatar Tourism.

It will be renamed as the Qatar Geneva International Motor Show and will take place in Qatar’s capital Doha every two years.

However, organisers have confirmed to the PA news agency that the event will still take place in Geneva on an annual basis.

