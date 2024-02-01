Anglo-Maltese quartet ĠENN continue their remix project based around their 2023 debut album unum with an edit of A Muse (In Limbo) by fellow Maltese artist JOON, set to drop on Friday.

The collection will be completed on February 23 with Grove’s take on Le Saut Du Pigeon, following New Delhi-based producer Goya’s take on Calypso, released in January.

In selecting artists for their reimagining of unum tracks, there was a strong focus on PoC (people of colour) and queer artists, and the extension of creative freedom and experimentation explored in unum, as interpreted by each individual.

JOON is the electronic solo project by Maltese songwriter and producer, Yasmin Kuymizakis. Her debut album Dream Again was released on Italians Do It Better in 2021.

In 2023, JOON gained further acclaim as she embarked on a direct support tour alongside Future Islands and performances at renowned festivals like Corona Capital in Guadalajara (Mexico), sharing the stage with esteemed artists such as Thundercat, Pussy Riot, Poolside, and Regina Spektor.

The band says, "We're excited to continue this remix project with JOON's remix of A Muse (In Limbo). As a band, collaborating with other artists is something that we genuinely enjoy as it reinvigorates why we do music in the first place. So when we came up with the remix project idea, we chose three individual artists from three different countries – the UK (Bristol), Malta, and India – who aren't afraid of pushing the envelope and challenging the norms in their respective countries."

JOON’s remix of A Muse (In Limbo) can be streamed tomorrow through this link: https://lnk.to/AMuseInLimbo-JOONRemix