Local Brighton-based band ĠENN released their latest single Rohmeresse on Wednesday.

They announced they are joining the Russian feminist protest and performance art group Pussy Riot as a supporting act on their UK tour starting on Friday.

The band will be showcasing new material as well as work from their previous EP Liminal at their first-ever Malta show since 2019, taking place on December 10 at Spazju Kreattiv, where they will be supported by Hearts Beating in Time.

ĠENN is a four-piece band comprising Janelle Borg on guitars, Sofia Rosa Cooper on drums, Leona Farrugia’s vocals and Leanne Zammit on bass. The first iteration of the band started 10 years ago in Malta, before moving to Brighton where they met Sofia. Still Brighton-based, they are Anglo-Maltese with Jamaican and Portuguese roots.

The new single Rohmeresse is a shape-shifting track that moves through the influences and locations of their collective upbringing. With the band’s mixed heritage, they say they have always had a collection of influences running through their veins and Rohmeresse sets a scene for ĠENN’s ability to weave comfortably through an ever-moving cinematic landscape.

Buy tickets for An Evening with ĠENN at kreattivita.org/event/an-evening-with-genn-music-series/. ĠENN is supported by Arts Council Malta.