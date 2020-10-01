Serie A club Genoa on Wednesday demanded their match against Torino this weekend be postponed after 15 team and staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

UEFA rules state a match can take place as long as a side have 13 healthy players, including a goalkeeper, but Genoa’s sporting director Daniele Faggiani said his squad cannot prepare for Saturday’s home match as they are self-isolating.

