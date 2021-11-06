Struggling Serie A side Genoa sacked coach Davide Ballardini on Saturday with reports identifying former AC Milan striker Andriy Shevchenko as his likely successor.

Genoa, languishing 17th after one win in a dozen games, gave credence to suggestions they were pursuing Shevchenko by officially axing Ballardini.

The 57-year-old Ballardini returned to the Italian club for his fourth stint as their manager in December last year.

Despite keeping Genoa in the top flight last season, Ballardini has been unable to win over the side’s new American backers, 777 Partners, who took over Genoa in September.

