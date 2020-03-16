Gentlemen’s club operators have rebutted the claim they are involved in human trafficking, saying NGOs making such allegations had no idea how these establishments work in Malta.

The denial was made in a letter endorsed by clubs in Paceville and St Julian’s and sent to parliament’s Social Affairs Committee as part of the consultation on reform of human trafficking and prostitution laws.

They insisted the reform was not related to their clubs and said they wanted to react to the “draconian” recommendation made by NGOs to close their establishments.

The suggestion was “intrinsically flawed” as clubs were being equated with human trafficking.

The people making these suggestions did not have first-hand knowledge and insight of the way gentlemen’s clubs were being managed in Malta, the club owners said.

The club owners said they had been advocating for a comprehensive legislative framework to cater for gentlemen’s clubs for years, in a bid to have clear parameters of what is permissible or not.

Uncertainty prevailed insofar as the notions of morality and immorality were concerned: whether these were to be evaluated on a subjective basis – based on the moral values of patrons of these establishments – or objectively, the letter read.

Even though some clarification had been given by the courts after proceedings instituted by the police against club operators and employees, the need for a comprehensive legislative framework was long overdue.

They pointed out that they were opera­ting through a licence issued by the Malta Tourism Authority which applied to all establishments regardless of what “entertainment” was on offer.

They also called for a specific licence tailored to their kind of operations.

In the absence of these laws, they opted for self-regulation “over and above the minimum requirements currently in force”.

This included admission for people over 21 upon presentation of identity documents, signs within the establishment explaining what was permissible or not, and rules to safeguard personnel from any abuse.

Lawyer Joe Giglio signed the letter.