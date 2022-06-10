Geoffrey Valencia has been appointed a member of the Independent Police Complaints Board, the government said.

Valencia, a retired judge, will be replacing Michael Cassar. Cassar, a former police commissioner, expressed his wish not to continue serving on the board, the Home Affairs Ministry said.

The board is now composed of Judge Franco Depasquale as chairman, Judge Valencia and Captain Reuben Lanfranco.

The board was recently asked to look into the issue of how gaming consultant Iosif Galia, who was wanted by the police in Germany for nearly a year was allowed to repeatedly travel out of Malta.

He was arrested in Italy a few days ago.

Galea is also wanted by the Malta police to face charges over his suspected involvement in a racket that saw commercially sensitive information leaked from within the Malta Gaming Authority.