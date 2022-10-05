‘For gallantry’ is etched onto the George Cross.

Given “to bear witness to a heroism and devotion that will long be famous in history”, the cross was awarded to the people and “fortress of Malta” in 1942. Eighty years on, the cross still flies on the red and white national flag.

The George Cross was born in 1940 under George VI to replace the empire gallantry medal.

Although it was awarded to several individuals for distinguished service, Malta was the first to receive the award as a people. In 1999, it was also awarded to the Royal Ulster Constabulary in Northern Ireland. Most recently, the British National Health service also received the cross.

A letter sits next to the medal, handwritten by the king and dated April 15, 1942. That month alone, Malta received more bombs than the total for the previous year. Malta was to suffer more than ever before under the Axis air raids and the constant threat of invasion. The cross itself would reach Malta in May of the same year.

After the official award-giving ceremony in Valletta, the cross toured towns and villages across Malta.

Although there has been some criticism as to the relevance of the George Cross, most are very proud of the award displayed on the national flag.

What could the George Cross signify in the present day and the future?

Malta is no longer a colonial outpost, a ‘fortress’, or under British rule.

Perhaps the cross is a means through which to pin a memory against the ebb of time. If so, what war does the cross represent? What could the George Cross signify in the present day and the future? And, as the anti-aircraft gunners during the World War II put it, was it worth it?

The Battlefront Living History Group will explore this theme through a curated exhibition of authentic artefacts from the conflict at the Marsa local council premises on October 16 from 9am till 6pm. There will be uniforms, firearms, documents and other material from local private collections never before exhibited in public.

Several activities are also planned throughout the day under the title ‘Il-Wasla tal-George Cross fil-Marsa’. Families and children will be able to participate in re-enactments from wartime Malta, parades, performances and take a historical tour on vintage buses around Marsa.

For history and military enthusiasts, there will be military convoys and a guard of honour during the full-scale reconstruction from 1942 of the exhibition of the George Cross at Marsa (see the full programme below).

This article was provided by the Battlefront Living History Group.

Commemorative event on October 16

On the occasion of Marsa being the cultural capi­tal 2022, the Marsa Historical and Cultural Group, in collaboration with the Marsa local council and the Battlefront Living History Group, are organising the following programme of activities on October 16 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the awarding of the George Cross to the people of Malta.

9-10am: The inauguration of the above-mentioned exhibition. The exhibition will remain open till 6pm.

10-11.30am: A wartime re-enactment and a static outdoor exhibition of military vehicles near Maria Regina parish church. The convoy of military vehicles will depart from the area and move to Marsa Cross road near Holy Trinity church, where the public will be able to view them.

11.30am-12.30pm: A debate on the wartime experience with the participation of the public and organised by the Marsa Historical and Cultural Group.

1-1.45pm: Heritage trail. This includes an explanatory tour around the historical sites of Marsa through the use of vintage buses.

2-2.45pm: Heritage trail.

3-3.45pm: Heritage trail.

4.30-4.45pm: Re-enactment of the presentation of the George Cross in Marsa as in 1942.

4.45-5.45pm: Exposition of the George Cross medal for public viewing.

5.45-6pm: Heritage trail.

The event's poster