George Debono has been appointed chief commercial officer of BNF Bank.

Mr Debono brings a wealth of banking experience to the bank, having occupied various senior roles within the financial services industry for over 20 years. In his new role, Mr Debono will be responsible for the management of BNF’s Commercial Banking Department, Business Development Department, Treasury and International Banking Unit.

Prior to this latest appointment, Mr Debono held senior management roles within HSBC’s personal banking, risk, and commercial banking areas.

“BNF Bank is committed to continue to grow responsibly by having conversations with its customers, empathising with their unique circumstances and offering a suite of financial solutions to meet their needs. We have a talented team of professionals who are ready to take BNF Bank to the next level by embracing and living BNF’s core values,” he said.

George Debono joins BNF Bank’s CEO Michael Collis, COO Adrian Coppini, chief risk officer Maruska Buttiġieġ Gili and CFO Mark Micallef as members of the BNF Bank’s executive management team.