George Degiorgio has been granted a legal aid lawyer in a case in which he faces charges linked to the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and lawyer Carmel Chircop.

Lawyer Cynthia Tomasuolo will take over Degiorgio’s legal representation from lawyer William Cuschieri, who opted to drop Degiorgio and his brother Alfred as clients last month.

Having already informed a judge hearing the Caruana Galizia murder case of his decision, on Monday Cuschieri also informed magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, who is hearing a separate case related to the Caruana Galizia and Chircop murders, that he is renouncing his brief in that case.

“Do you want legal aid?”the magistrate asked the accused.

“Yes,” replied Degiorgio, standing to address the court.

The magistrate thus appointed Tomasuolo to take over the brief in the case, which began following the arrest and charge of brothers Tal-Maksar Robert and Adrian Agius and their alleged associate Jamie Vella, who together with Degiorgio are pleading not guilty to charges in the two murders.

As the hearing proceeded, an officer from the police Weapons’ Office testified that a search in police records about any licence possessed by Robert Agius and Vella to manufacture and possess fireworks (nar), involving explosives, had not yielded any result.

The rest of the hearing continued behind closed doors after lawyers from the Attorney General’s Office, assisting the prosecution, made a request to that effect.

A witness who had not testified in the magisterial inquiry was summoned to testify.

The court asked the defence whether they objected to that testimony.

“I’ve objected to such similar request a hundred times,” replied lawyer Alfred Abela, adding that it would be useless to object once again.

In view of the fact that reports of that testimony could prejudice other ongoing proceedings, the court upheld the request and ordered the hearing to continue behind closed doors.

The case continues.

Superintendent Keith Arnaud, Inspector Wayne Camilleri and Inspector Shaun Pawney are prosecuting, assisted by AG lawyers Anthony Vella and Godwin Cini.Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene’ Darmanin are assisting the Agius brothers and Vella who is also assisted by lawyer Ishmael Psaila.