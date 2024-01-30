Jamie George's 'lighter touch' is better suited to captaining an inexperienced England Six Nations squad than the more 'abrasive' manner of Owen Farrell, said former Test lock Courtney Lawes.

Writing in The Times, Lawes says Farrell would make an excellent captain of next year's British and Irish Lions team in their series with Australia as they will be experienced players used to playing at the top level.

However, Lawes, who retired from Test duty after England's surprising third placed finish at last year's Rugby World Cup, believes 33-year-old George possesses the same captaincy skills set as his precedessor at hooker Dylan Hartley.

Hartley was Eddie Jones's first skipper after the combative Australian replaced Stuart Lancaster as England coach following the disastrous first-round exit in the 2015 World Cup.

