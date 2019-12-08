In his dystopian novel 1984, George Orwell describes a life under constant scrutiny; a future in a totalitarian state where everything is controlled by the ever-watchful “Big Brother”.

His daily propaganda makes the government appear as efficient and effective, while all their criminal activity is conveniently hidden from the public. The government controls the present by manipulating the news and the past, brainwashing everyone in forgetting their cruel actions.

Sounds familiar?

While all his classmates understood 1984 as a warning, Joseph Muscat instead kept it on his desk at the OPM as a practical handbook.

He must have taken this philosophy too closely to heart when giving his resignation speech – mentioning Malta’s growing economy and low unemployment rate while merely brushing the topic of the illegal activities that happened and are still happening under his watch. He thus attempts to divert our attention from the gravity of the situation.

Muscat has to go because, by virtue of his position, the wrongdoers might escape justice.

The current political crisis seems familiar to those who lived through the 1980s, when a shooting took place at the PN club in Gudja resulting in 26-year-old Raymond Caruana’s death. Labour then did not recover from the murder and crumbled very quickly after that event.

The same did not happen with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination, happening so soon after a stunning electoral victory for Labour in June 2017 which they thought would give them enough time to recover and thus not to repeat the same fallout of Caruana’s murder.

Many die-hard Labourites appear to be completely indoctrinated by the government’s permanent propaganda

We must not forget that Caruana Galizia published evidence regarding Keith Schembri’s company in Panama. At that time Schembri claimed he was not aware of who the owner of the mysterious Dubai company 17 Black was, but his Panama company’s main source of income came from the aforementioned entity.

It is now evidently clear that Schembri lied, following Yorgen Fenech’s testimony stating that they were really close friends for a long time and who met up at least twice a week.

In 1984, anyone who discovered the truth about the governments’ criminal activities was whisked away and gaslighted into believing in a utopian reality that suited the government. Maybe Schembri took note of these ideas too.

Schembri’s continuous impunity, despite mounting compelling evidence, still hasn’t brought him back down to police headquarters for further investigation. It is evident in Malta that you can get away with anything, so long as you know the right people.

Perhaps Schembri also picked up Animal Farm and believes that “all animals are equal, but some are more equal than others” – putting himself above the law.

Apart from leaking confidential information by allegedly keeping a murder suspect informed on the investigation, he also avoided serious interrogation by the police, no doubt using his influential position.

Schembri is walking proof that the institutions are not working and there is no rule of law, contrary to what Muscat and Justice Minister Owen Bonnici have been saying.

During protests, plain-clothes police officers were taking photos of participants. The reason behind this is still unclear, but it sure has a chilling effect.

As in 1984, individuals were surveilled to the point that they feared retribution. Do the police want to achieve the same, perhaps to quell future protests and criticism?

Melvin Theuma’s testimony highlighted the power that Castille has over government jobs, where people are put on a payroll without having to report to the job. On the other hand, vindictive transfers are not unheard of either – should government employees who attend protests expect changes?

Many die-hard Labourites appear to be completely indoctrinated by the government’s permanent propaganda. Their own television station, One News, promotes lighting a candle for Joseph Muscat, as if he were a saint. In the eyes of many Labourites, he is still their king and they will always treat him that way, because this is how they were brought up.

Unfortunately for the Labour Party, not all can be brainwashed. The murder did not achieve what the perpetrators ultimately wanted to do. Yes, she has been killed, but they did not manage to silence her.

The people who organise frequent protests and maintain the makeshift memorial for Caruana Galizia do it on principle and not for personal gain. People demand justice not only because Ms Caruana Galizia deserves it but because the country now needs it more than ever.

Violence has never been the answer. It only breeds indignation and repulsion. Caruana Galizia paid the ultimate price for her work. Her murder remains unforgiveable and unforgettable. Our fight must continue until justice has been served.

Maybe Muscat should have read his handbook more thoroughly: “If you pretend that it is merely an aberration which will presently pass off of its own accord, you are dreaming a dream from which you will awake when somebody coshes you with a rubber truncheon.”